Two games, two five-point losses for the Warrenton girls basketball team to open the 2019-20 season over the weekend.
For the second year in a row, the Lady Warriors took part in the Bill Spelgatti Invitational at Sutherlin.
Warrenton went 3-0 in last year's tournament, scoring wins over South Umpqua, Sutherlin and Lakeview.
In the opener of this year's invitational, Oakland defeated Warrenton 29-24 Friday afternoon.
Taylor Yard scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Oakers, and teammate Ellie Witten added seven points.
Avyree Miethe led Warrenton with 10 points, followed by Melia Kapua and Kenzie Ramsey with five apiece.
Lakeview (which lost a 61-29 decision to Warrenton in last year's tournament), scored a little payback with a 38-33 win over the Warriors in Saturday's game.
