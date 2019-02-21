The season is set to continue Saturday for the Warrenton girls basketball team, when the No. 7-ranked Warrenton Warriors host the No. 10-ranked Amity Warriors in a first round game of the 3A state playoffs. The winner advances to the state tournament next week in Coos Bay/North Bend.
Saturday's winner will play the winner of Sutherlin and Salem Academy in a state quarterfinal contest Feb. 28, with an 8:15 p.m. tip-off at Marshfield High School.
Ironically, Warrenton played all three teams in nonleague regular season games this year.
Amity defeated Warrenton 55-44 Dec. 21. Warrenton opened the season in the Bill Spelgatti Invitational at Sutherlin, where Warrenton defeated Sutherlin in a second round game, 59-37.
The Warriors have faced Salem Academy twice — the first meeting was a 46-17 win Dec. 13 for Salem Academy, before Warrenton bounced back with a 38-37 win over the Crusaders in a first round game of the SCTC Holiday Classic, Dec. 27 at Stayton.
Warrenton will take the floor for Saturday's state playoff game with five players who were selected to the Coastal Range all-league squad, announced last weekend.
Shelby Blodgett of league champion Clatskanie was named the league's Player of the Year, while Clatskanie's John Blodgett was Coach of the Year.
As voted on by the league's coaches, the first team included Blodgett, along with Clatskanie teammate Olivia Sprague, Willamina's Kaya McLean, and Warrenton's Claire Bussert and Kenzie Ramsey.
Also earning all-league recognition was Warrenton senior Fernanda Alvarez (second team), along with seniors Adriana Dejesus and Maria Heyen, both honorable mention.
The Coastal Range all-League team:
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie
Claire Bussert, Sr., Warrenton
Kaya McLean, So., Willamina
Kenzie Ramsey, Jr., Warrenton
Olivia Sprague, So., Clatskanie
Second Team
Fernanda Alvarez, Sr., Warrenton
Hannah Hughes, Sr., Willamina
Cloee McLeod, Fr., Clatskanie
Reese Schimmel, So., Rainier
Piper Shrabel, Fr., Willamina
Honorable Mention
Hannah Biddix, Sr., Rainier
Adriana Dejesus, Sr., Warrenton
Autumn Ellis, Jr., Taft
Hannah Farrell, Jr., Rainier
Maria Heyen, Sr., Warrenton
Savannah Russo, Sr., Taft
Kaity Sizemore, So., Clatskanie
