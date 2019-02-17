The fourth meeting of the year between Willamina and Warrenton did not go any better for the Bulldogs than the first three games.
Warrenton dominated the four-game series, winning all four, including Friday night's Coastal Range League girls basketball playoff game at Clatsop Community College, 50-41.
The Warriors (19-7) will host a state playoff next Saturday vs. Amity (16-10). Ranked seventh in the state, Warrenton can secure its first state tournament appearance since 2010 with a win, and first since the tournament was moved to Coos Bay/North Bend.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs — playing their third game of the season in Clatsop County — made Friday's game much closer than expected. Just 10 days earlier, the Warriors defeated Willamina, 72-37.
Yet Warrenton found itself holding a narrow 36-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“It's difficult to beat a team four times in one season,” said Warrenton coach Robert Hoepfl. “So you have to tip your hat to (the Bulldogs). They're a good team, and they were playing for their season, so we knew it would be a close game.
“Bottom line, we got the win,” he said. “I'm proud of the kids. We accomplished what we set out to do, which was get to state.”
A rough night for the regular Warrenton scorers was saved by junior Melia Kapua, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half, including back-to-back triples in the fourth quarter that highlighted an 11-0 run to start the period.
“Melia had an amazing game” Hoepfl said. “She only hit one three all season, and she had three in the second half tonight.”
Both teams finished in foul trouble, with two Willamina players fouling out, along with Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey.
The fouls weren't too costly for the Warriors, since Willamina did not make a free throw until the fourth quarter, and finished 3-for-13.
Warrenton led by as much as 20-12 midway through the second quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied to within 21-19 at halftime.
A pair of 3-pointers by Ramsey, coupled with two baskets from Fernanda Alvarez, pushed Warrenton's lead to 31-21 to open the third quarter.
Willamina finished the quarter on a 9-5 run, before the Warriors put the game away with their 11-point run to start the fourth.
Alvarez and Ramsey scored 15 points apiece to lead Warrenton, while Claire Bussert and Kapua each had nine. Bussert also had six assists and five steals, and Alvarez had 12 rebounds.
