Warrenton all-state basketball players

From left to right, Warrenton's all-state basketball selections: Kenzie Ramsey, Fernanda Alvarez, Claire Bussert.

 Robert Hoepfl/For the Daily Astorian

The Warrenton girls basketball program added one final accomplishment to the 2018-19 season, as three Warriors were selected to the Class 3A all-state team released last week.

Senior Claire Bussert earned second team honors, junior Kenzie Ramsey was named to the third team, and senior Fernanda Alvarez (despite missing nearly half the season), earned honorable mention.

It's the first time in the history of the program that three players earned all-state honors in a single season. Warrenton had two all-state players in 2009, Brooklyn Campbell on the first team and Lauren Dove on the second team. In 1994 (when there were only four classifications), Warrenton's Brooke Bridgens and Tricia Smith were third-team all-state.

Coach of the Year honors were shared by John Blodgett of state champion Clatskanie and Ron Hittner of Blanchett.

Clatskanie sophomore Shelby Blodgett was named Player of the Year, and was joined on the first team by sophomore Olivia Sprague, two of the four sophomores on the first team.

The 3A all-state girls basketball team:

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coaches of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie; Ron Hittner, Blanchet

First team

Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie

Ana Coronado, Sr., Blanchet

Allie Hueckman, So., Burns

Kirsten Koehnke, Sr., Salem Academy

Lexi Schofield, So., Brookings-Harbor

Olivia Sprague, So., Clatskanie

Second team

Grace Brown, Sr., Salem Academy

Claire Bussert, Sr., Warrenton

Zoe Zurasky, Sr., Riverdale

Hannah Way, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Emma Bennion, Sr., St. Mary’s

Gracee Jacobs, Sr., Vale

Third team

Keeley Graham, Sr., Amity

Sadie Horne, Sr., Yamhill Carlton

Kaya McLean, So., Willamina

Trinity Phipps, Sr., Blanchet

Kenzie Ramsey, Jr., Warrenton

Shai Skinner, Sr., Burns

Honorable mention (Warrenton)

Fernanda Alvarez, Sr.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.