The Warrenton girls basketball program added one final accomplishment to the 2018-19 season, as three Warriors were selected to the Class 3A all-state team released last week.
Senior Claire Bussert earned second team honors, junior Kenzie Ramsey was named to the third team, and senior Fernanda Alvarez (despite missing nearly half the season), earned honorable mention.
It's the first time in the history of the program that three players earned all-state honors in a single season. Warrenton had two all-state players in 2009, Brooklyn Campbell on the first team and Lauren Dove on the second team. In 1994 (when there were only four classifications), Warrenton's Brooke Bridgens and Tricia Smith were third-team all-state.
Coach of the Year honors were shared by John Blodgett of state champion Clatskanie and Ron Hittner of Blanchett.
Clatskanie sophomore Shelby Blodgett was named Player of the Year, and was joined on the first team by sophomore Olivia Sprague, two of the four sophomores on the first team.
The 3A all-state girls basketball team:
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coaches of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie; Ron Hittner, Blanchet
First team
Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie
Ana Coronado, Sr., Blanchet
Allie Hueckman, So., Burns
Kirsten Koehnke, Sr., Salem Academy
Lexi Schofield, So., Brookings-Harbor
Olivia Sprague, So., Clatskanie
Second team
Grace Brown, Sr., Salem Academy
Claire Bussert, Sr., Warrenton
Zoe Zurasky, Sr., Riverdale
Hannah Way, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Emma Bennion, Sr., St. Mary’s
Gracee Jacobs, Sr., Vale
Third team
Keeley Graham, Sr., Amity
Sadie Horne, Sr., Yamhill Carlton
Kaya McLean, So., Willamina
Trinity Phipps, Sr., Blanchet
Kenzie Ramsey, Jr., Warrenton
Shai Skinner, Sr., Burns
Honorable mention (Warrenton)
Fernanda Alvarez, Sr.
