WARRENTON — Warrenton's Claire Bussert owned Friday's game and was just as unstoppable in a Saturday afternoon contest, helping the Lady Warriors to two Coastal Range League victories at home over the weekend.
The Lady Warriors had a brief struggle in a 44-38 win Friday over Willamina, but just a few hours later dominated Taft in Saturday afternoon's 63-25 victory.
While Clatskanie (3-0 in league) was idle over the weekend, Warrenton's two wins helped the Warriors improve to 3-1, 12-4 overall. Warrenton — nearly unbeatable at home — hosts Clatskanie Jan. 15 with first place potentially on the line.
Bussert scored a game-high 19 points in the win over Taft, with an additional 14 points from Kenzie Ramsey, as the two scored all the points the Warriors would need.
In Friday's win over Willamina, the Bulldogs had visions of a big upset in the third quarter.
After trailing by as much as 19-8 in the second quarter, Willamina rallied and took a 29-28 lead with 3:35 left in the third.
But the Bulldogs fell apart from there. They finished the second half with 20 turnovers (36 for the game). And Willamina could not keep pace with Bussert, who finished with a game-high 22 points, which included four 3-pointers and a reverse layup for the highlight reel.
After the Bulldogs had taken a one-point lead, Ramsey hit Melia Kapua with a long pass disguised as a 3-point shot, and Kapua's score put Warrenton back in front to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.