The Warrenton girls basketball team is back at full strength, and showed that they may be the new team to beat in the Coastal Range League, as the Warriors crushed Taft 61-19 Saturday afternoon in Lincoln City.
Warrenton's defense forced over 30 turnovers in the first three quarters, while Kenzie Ramsey equaled Taft's entire scoring output with 19 points to lead the Warriors, who defeated Taft 63-25 just one week earlier to win back-to-back games by a combined 80 points.
Claire Bussert added 13 points and eight assists, while Fernanda Alvarez returned to the lineup and scored six points in eight minutes of action.
Warrenton can overtake Clatskanie in the league standings with a win Tuesday over the Tigers, as the Warriors host No. 2-ranked Clatskanie at 6 p.m.
