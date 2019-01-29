Warrenton jumped out to a 17-0 lead Tuesday night, in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game at Taft.
And the 17 points would equal Taft's total for the entire game, as the Warriors left Lincoln City with an easy 72-17 win over the Tigers.
Warrenton's Claire Bussert scored 31 points in 20 minutes of playing time, and Sagi Diego chipped in a career-high 12 points for the Warriors, who play Friday at Clatskanie.
