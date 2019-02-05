Warrenton girls basketball coach Robert Hoepfl described it as “probably our most complete game of the season.” A good sign, as the Warriors close in on the post-season.
With one league game remaining, Warrenton tuned up with a 72-37 win over Willamina, in a Coastal Range League game Tuesday at Warrenton.
“For the first time, Claire (Bussert), Kenzie (Ramsey) and Fernanda (Alvarez) all had big nights offensively,” Hoepfl said. Bussert scored 24 points with six assists, followed by Ramsey with 17 and Alvarez with 16 and 11 rebounds.
Avyree Miethe tossed in 11, as Warrenton's top four scorers combined for 68 of the 72 points.
Bussert is Warrenton's version of Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu, doing a little bit of everything for the Warriors.
“Claire is just playing out of her mind right now,” Hoepfl said of the senior. “She's incredible. She's been such a rock for the last four years, and I'm real proud of her. This group of seniors in general has been really special.”
Bussert had 15 points and Ramsey had 14 in the first half, which ended with a long 3-pointer from Ramsey.
Melia Kapua and Adriana Dejesus combined for nine assists.
