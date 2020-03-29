Their season ended up short of a return trip to the state tournament, but the Warrenton girls basketball team at least picked up some good news last week, with one of their two seniors selected to the 3A all-state team.
As voted on by coaches throughout the state, Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey made honorable mention, just missing out on third team honors.
The Clatskanie Tigers successfully defended their state title, defeating Sutherlin 51-40 in the 3A state championship game March 7 at Marshfield High School.
As a result, Clatskanie junior Shelby Blodgett was voted 3A Player of the Year, and the Tigers' John Blodgett was named Coach of the Year.
Of the six players on the first team, the top five were juniors. Five more juniors were on the second team.
Clatskanie junior Olivia Sprague joined Shelby Blodgett on the first team, and Tiger junior Kaity Sizemore was selected honorable mention.
At the 2A level, Kennedy senior Sophia Carley was the Player of the Year, and Kennedy's Kerry and Peter Hall were Coaches of the Year.
3A All-State
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, Jr., Clatskanie
Kiersten Haines, Sr., Sutherlin
Allie Hueckman, Jr., Burns
Matyson Siddoway, Jr., Vale
Olivia Sprague, Jr., Clatskanie
Jadyn Vermillion, Jr., Sutherlin
Second Team
Chevelle Boyd, Jr., De La Salle
Emersyn Johnson, Jr., Vale
Kaya McLean, Jr., Willamina
Audrey Miller, Jr., Santiam Christian
Lexi Schofield, Jr., Brookings-Harbor
Aliya Seibel, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton
Third Team
Sidney Alexander, Sr., Brookings-Harbor
Kayla Bauldree, Sr., Salem Academy
Sammy Christensen, Sr., Harrisburg
Kaylee Martin, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Kira Rankin, Jr., Willamina
Argeni Yeo, Jr., Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention
Chloe Baker, Sr., Salem Academy
Grayson Carley, Jr., Horizon Christian
Brea Dapron, Jr., Creswell
Amy Dickover, Jr., Sutherlin
Sierra Fitzhugh, Jr., Brookings-Harbor
Shalyn Gray, Sr., South Umpqua
Gracie Johnson, Fr., Nyssa
Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton
Piper Shrabel, So., Willamina
Kaity Sizemore, Jr., Clatskanie
Alyssa Smith, Jr., Horizon Christian
Cayton Smith, Fr., OR Episcopal
Micah Wicks, Fr., Sutherlin
Maylin Williams, Sr., Amity
Kaitlyn Wright, So., Burns
2A All-State
Player of the Year: Sophie Carley, Kennedy
Coaches of the Year: Kerry and Peter Hall, Kennedy
First Team
Sophia Carley, Sr., Kennedy
Traylyn Arana, Sr., Bandon
Morgan Baird, Sr., Coquille
Ellie Cantu, Jr., Kennedy
Callie Glenn, So., Union
Mirtha Lopez, Sr., Monroe
Second Team
Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca
Ryleigh Nofziger, So., Central Linn
Angela Taylor, Sr., Lost River
Brooklynn Walters, So., Vernonia
Sydney Wilson, Jr., Heppner
Third Team
Ashlyn Gray, Sr., Enterprise
Ashley Strain, Sr., Bandon
Nyah Tejada, So., Stanfield
Araceli Vasquez, Jr., Gervais
Bella Vasquez, Sr., Gervais
Honorable Mention
McKenzie Dodge, Sr., Santiam
Mahala Fisher, Sr., Toledo
Kendra Hart, Sr., Stanfield
Brianna Kohr, Sr., Union
Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse Christian
Lily Parsons, Sr., Regis
Damary Roman, Sr., Lost River
Eduarda Reolon, Sr., Bandon
Maya Rowland, Fr., Central Linn
Izzy Steerman, Jr., Faith Bible
Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia
Drew Wilson, Jr., Coquille
