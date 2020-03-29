Their season ended up short of a return trip to the state tournament, but the Warrenton girls basketball team at least picked up some good news last week, with one of their two seniors selected to the 3A all-state team.

As voted on by coaches throughout the state, Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey made honorable mention, just missing out on third team honors.

The Clatskanie Tigers successfully defended their state title, defeating Sutherlin 51-40 in the 3A state championship game March 7 at Marshfield High School.

As a result, Clatskanie junior Shelby Blodgett was voted 3A Player of the Year, and the Tigers' John Blodgett was named Coach of the Year.

Of the six players on the first team, the top five were juniors. Five more juniors were on the second team.

Clatskanie junior Olivia Sprague joined Shelby Blodgett on the first team, and Tiger junior Kaity Sizemore was selected honorable mention.

At the 2A level, Kennedy senior Sophia Carley was the Player of the Year, and Kennedy's Kerry and Peter Hall were Coaches of the Year.

3A All-State

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie

First Team

Shelby Blodgett, Jr., Clatskanie

Kiersten Haines, Sr., Sutherlin

Allie Hueckman, Jr., Burns

Matyson Siddoway, Jr., Vale

Olivia Sprague, Jr., Clatskanie

Jadyn Vermillion, Jr., Sutherlin

Second Team

Chevelle Boyd, Jr., De La Salle

Emersyn Johnson, Jr., Vale

Kaya McLean, Jr., Willamina

Audrey Miller, Jr., Santiam Christian

Lexi Schofield, Jr., Brookings-Harbor

Aliya Seibel, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton

Third Team

Sidney Alexander, Sr., Brookings-Harbor

Kayla Bauldree, Sr., Salem Academy

Sammy Christensen, Sr., Harrisburg

Kaylee Martin, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Kira Rankin, Jr., Willamina

Argeni Yeo, Jr., Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention

Chloe Baker, Sr., Salem Academy

Grayson Carley, Jr., Horizon Christian

Brea Dapron, Jr., Creswell

Amy Dickover, Jr., Sutherlin

Sierra Fitzhugh, Jr., Brookings-Harbor

Shalyn Gray, Sr., South Umpqua

Gracie Johnson, Fr., Nyssa

Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton

Piper Shrabel, So., Willamina

Kaity Sizemore, Jr., Clatskanie

Alyssa Smith, Jr., Horizon Christian

Cayton Smith, Fr., OR Episcopal

Micah Wicks, Fr., Sutherlin

Maylin Williams, Sr., Amity

Kaitlyn Wright, So., Burns

2A All-State

Player of the Year: Sophie Carley, Kennedy

Coaches of the Year: Kerry and Peter Hall, Kennedy

First Team

Sophia Carley, Sr., Kennedy

Traylyn Arana, Sr., Bandon

Morgan Baird, Sr., Coquille

Ellie Cantu, Jr., Kennedy

Callie Glenn, So., Union

Mirtha Lopez, Sr., Monroe

Second Team

Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca

Ryleigh Nofziger, So., Central Linn

Angela Taylor, Sr., Lost River

Brooklynn Walters, So., Vernonia

Sydney Wilson, Jr., Heppner

Third Team

Ashlyn Gray, Sr., Enterprise

Ashley Strain, Sr., Bandon

Nyah Tejada, So., Stanfield

Araceli Vasquez, Jr., Gervais

Bella Vasquez, Sr., Gervais

Honorable Mention

McKenzie Dodge, Sr., Santiam

Mahala Fisher, Sr., Toledo

Kendra Hart, Sr., Stanfield

Brianna Kohr, Sr., Union

Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse Christian

Lily Parsons, Sr., Regis

Damary Roman, Sr., Lost River

Eduarda Reolon, Sr., Bandon

Maya Rowland, Fr., Central Linn

Izzy Steerman, Jr., Faith Bible

Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia

Drew Wilson, Jr., Coquille

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian.

