The Warrenton girls basketball team wrapped up the league season Friday night at home, where the Warriors scored win No. 3 of the season over Rainier, 45-23.
On Senior Night for Warrenton, junior Kenzie Ramsey poured in 16 points to lead the No. 7-ranked Warriors, who finish 9-3 in league, 18-7 overall.
Claire Bussert tossed in 15 points and Fernanda Alvarez added eight for the Warriors, who open the league playoffs this week.
