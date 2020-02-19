Trailing 5-4 late in the first quarter, the Warrenton Lady Warriors went on a 24-3 run to close out the first half Tuesday night, and that was all Warrenton would need in a 38-20 win over Taft in a Coastal Range League girls basketball playoff.
The Tigers were playing their second road playoff game in 24 hours, after winning an overtime game at Rainier 43-40 the night before.
The Warriors advance to play Thursday at Willamina. A win would secure a return trip to state for Warrenton, and would send the Warriors to the league championship game, Saturday vs. Clatskanie at McMinnville.
Meanwhile, Kenzie Ramsey and Avyree Miethe starred for the Warriors in Tuesday's win.
Miethe scored all six of Warrenton's points in the first quarter, then scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to turn a 5-4 deficit into an 18-6 lead.
Ramsey and Melia Kapua added 3-pointers, with Ramsey capping the first half with another trey for a 28-8 lead.
After making one of their first two shots from the field, the Tigers proceeded to miss 21 of their next 22. Taft finished the first half 2-for-23, and made 4-of-26 in the second half to finish the night 6-for-49 from the field.
The Warriors had struggles of their own in the second half, hitting just 2-of-24 from the field, 0-for-10 in the final quarter.
Still, it was one Warrenton's best games of the season. The 38 points was the second-most in a game over the last month-and-a-half.
Ramsey led Warrenton with 14 points, followed by Miethe with 13.
“It was a great team victory for us tonight,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins. “A lot of things were really working well for us. It was our most complete game in a while, and we did a great job in a lot of areas we’ve been working on. I’m really happy for the girls. We played some of our best basketball all year tonight.”
Warrenton improves to 7-17 overall, while the Tigers finish 10-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.