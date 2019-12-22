The Warrenton girls basketball team finished the Dayton Tournament with one win and two losses over the weekend.
After an opening round loss to Santiam Christian (36-28), the Lady Warriors bounced back Friday with a 35-15 victory over host Dayton.
Pleasant Hill defeated Warrenton 48-36 in a Saturday afternoon consolation round contest, dropping the Warriors to 2-5 overall.
Angeni Yeo had 25 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Billies (7-1), who were coming off a 68-41 loss to Clatskanie the day before.
