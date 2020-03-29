Their season ended up short of a return trip to the state tournament, but the Warrenton girls basketball team at least picked up some good news last week, with one of their two seniors selected to the 3A all-state team.
As voted on by coaches throughout the state, Warrenton’s Kenzie Ramsey made honorable mention, just missing out on third team honors.
The Clatskanie Tigers successfully defended their state title, defeating Sutherlin 51-40 in the 3A state championship game March 7 at Marshfield High School.
As a result, Clatskanie junior Shelby Blodgett was voted 3A Player of the Year, and the Tigers’ John Blodgett was named Coach of the Year.
Of the six players on the first team, the top five were juniors. Five more juniors were on the second team.
Clatskanie junior Olivia Sprague joined Shelby Blodgett on the first team, and Tiger junior Kaity Sizemore was selected honorable mention.
At the 2A level, Kennedy senior Sophia Carley was the Player of the Year, and Kennedy’s Kerry and Peter Hall were Coaches of the Year.
3A All-State
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie
First Team Shelby Blodgett, Jr., Clatskanie Kiersten Haines, Sr., Sutherlin Allie Hueckman, Jr., Burns Matyson Siddoway, Jr., Vale Olivia Sprague, Jr., Clatskanie Jadyn Vermillion, Jr., Sutherlin
Second Team Chevelle Boyd, Jr., De La Salle Emersyn Johnson, Jr., Vale Kaya McLean, Jr., Willamina Audrey Miller, Jr., Santiam Christian Lexi Schofield, Jr., Brookings-Harbor Aliya Seibel, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton
Third Team Sidney Alexander, Sr., Brookings-Harbor Kayla Bauldree, Sr., Salem Academy Sammy Christensen, Sr., Harrisburg Kaylee Martin, Sr., Pleasant Hill Kira Rankin, Jr., Willamina Argeni Yeo, Jr., Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention Chloe Baker, Sr., Salem Academy Grayson Carley, Jr., Horizon Christian Brea Dapron, Jr., Creswell Amy Dickover, Jr., Sutherlin Sierra Fitzhugh, Jr., Brookings-Harbor Shalyn Gray, Sr., South Umpqua Gracie Johnson, Fr., Nyssa Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton Piper Shrabel, So., Willamina Kaity Sizemore, Jr., Clatskanie Alyssa Smith, Jr., Horizon Christian Cayton Smith, Fr., OR Episcopal Micah Wicks, Fr., Sutherlin Maylin Williams, Sr., Amity Kaitlyn Wright, So., Burns
2A All-State
Player of the Year: Sophie Carley, Kennedy
Coaches of the Year: Kerry and Peter Hall, Kennedy
First Team Sophia Carley, Sr., Kennedy Traylyn Arana, Sr., Bandon Morgan Baird, Sr., Coquille Ellie Cantu, Jr., Kennedy Callie Glenn, So., Union Mirtha Lopez, Sr., Monroe
Second Team Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca Ryleigh Nofziger, So., Central Linn Angela Taylor, Sr., Lost River Brooklynn Walters, So., Vernonia Sydney Wilson, Jr., Heppner
Third Team Ashlyn Gray, Sr., Enterprise Ashley Strain, Sr., Bandon Nyah Tejada, So., Stanfield Araceli Vasquez, Jr., Gervais Bella Vasquez, Sr., Gervais
Honorable Mention McKenzie Dodge, Sr., Santiam Mahala Fisher, Sr., Toledo Kendra Hart, Sr., Stanfield Brianna Kohr, Sr., Union Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse Christian Lily Parsons, Sr., Regis Damary Roman, Sr., Lost River Eduarda Reolon, Sr., Bandon Maya Rowland, Fr., Central Linn Izzy Steerman, Jr., Faith Bible Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia Drew Wilson, Jr., Coquille
