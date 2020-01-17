Knappa bounced back from a narrow loss Monday at Mannahouse Christian with a 35-24 win Wednesday over Columbia Christian, in Northwest League girls basketball action.
Katelynn Weaver led Knappa with 14 points, followed by older sister Madelynn with 12. Madelynn Weaver had team highs of eight steals and eight rebounds, while Katelynn finished with six steals. Sophia Carlson added seven points.
“Madelynn started the game very strong, hitting some great outside looks, but it was really the second half where the girls picked up their energy and defensive intensity,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “Initially, we were struggling to get the ball inside with their two taller post players (24 — Hartwich and 14 — Baker), but found ways in the second half to create more offense through our defense.”
The Lady Loggers went on an 11-2 run to start the third quarter, “and played with more confidence and more composure from that point on,” Brockey said. “They converted on turnovers and moved the ball better in our half-court offense to get more open looks.
“It’s fun to play when all five players are on the same page, and I know it’s more fun to watch.”
Katelynn Weaver had eight of her points in the third quarter, mostly off turnovers created by Knappa’s high pressure defense.
“We are still working on finding ways to get to the free throw line, as we shot two free throws to their 29,” Brockey said. “I’m happy with the girls’ effort. We will have to be focused on every game, one at a time, and not get too far ahead of ourselves if we want to reach the playoffs this season, which sounds crazy given our current league record (2-5), but once again, I believe we are capable of competing with any team in our league and we get a second run at each of them starting Thursday.”
