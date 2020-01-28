Warrenton played right with No. 3-ranked Willamina through three quarters Tuesday night, in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game at Warrenton.
But that's exactly when the scoring stopped for the Warriors, as Willamina outscored Warrenton 12-0 in the fourth quarter for a 42-23 win.
The Bulldogs — who have no seniors and just three juniors on their roster —are still perfect in league play at 4-0, 15-4 overall, while Warrenton drops to 0-4, 4-15.
Trailing 12-4 early in the second quarter, the Warriors rallied with a pair of 3-pointers, and Kenzie Ramsey's steal and score gave Warrenton a 16-15 lead.
Willamina closed the first half with a 4-0 run for a 19-16 halftime advantage.
Ramsey managed to keep the Warriors close, drilling a 3-point shot to force a 21-21 tie.
From there, Willamina's Kira Rankin scored off a steal, sophomore Piper Shrabel hit two free throws and another 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 28-21 lead.
The Bulldogs finished the game on a 21-2 run.
