A two-way tie for first, and a three-way tie for third. That's how the Coastal Range League girls basketball standings finished, following Friday night's final league games.
While Clatskanie topped Taft, 76-32, the Willamina Bulldogs defeated Warrenton, 56-19, resulting in a tie for the best record in the league standings between Clatskanie and Willamina, both 7-1.
The rest of the league — Rainier, Taft and Warrenton — all finished with 2-6 league records.
In Friday's game at Willamina, the Warriors went scoreless in the first quarter, and trailed 23-4 at halftime.
Warrenton senior Melia Kapua scored eight points in the third period, helping the Warriors close to within 28-11 at one point, but that's as close as Warrenton would get, with Willamina outscoring the Warriors 20-4 in the fourth quarter.
League playoffs for all teams begin this week.
