The third time was not the charm for the Warrenton girls basketball team Thursday night.
Two days after playing their best game of the season, the Lady Warriors came up short in a Coastal Range League playoff at Willamina, where the Bulldogs defeated Warrenton for the third time this season, 49-24.
The Warriors held a 9-8 lead after one quarter, but a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs late in the second quarter gave Willamina a 22-15 halftime lead, and the 'Dogs never looked back, building an eventual 35-15 lead late in the third period.
