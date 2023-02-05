Astoria scored win No. 13 in a row on Saturday in a 59-33 victory over Seaside .
The Lady Fish were coming off a 60-46 road victory at St. Helens the night before, while the Gulls were playing their third game in four days.
Saturday’s matinee was the first meeting between the rivals since Jan. 20, which resulted in a 63-33 Astoria win at Seaside. The Gulls will host the regular season finale on Feb. 21.
Twenty-four hours earlier, Seaside scored a 32-18 win over Tillamook.
Astoria had doubled the 18 points by halftime in Saturday’s contest, leading 36-13 over the Gulls at the break.
Astoria had players in foul trouble in the first quarter (Shelby Bruney had three in the first half), but Seaside did not have an answer for Maitlin Young. Astoria’s junior had her first 30-point outing for the Lady Fish, with 17 in the first half and 13 in the second.
After Seaside trimmed a 12-0 deficit to 14-10, Astoria pulled away in the second quarter, as Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers, sparking a 20-1 run for a 34-11 lead.
Seaside’s only three points in the second quarter came from the free-throw line.
Ranked third in the latest Oregon School Activities Association ratings, Astoria finished the second round of league play with a perfect record in league (8-0, 18-2 overall), with Scappoose the nearest competitor (5-2). The Lady Fish have an average margin of victory of 25.7 points in their eight league games.