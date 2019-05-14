The Astoria girls started the day in the sixth place in the team standings, and that’s where they finished after the final round of action in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state tournament.
St. Mary’s held on to the No. 1 spot and finished as the team champion, as Day 2 action wrapped up Tuesday at Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.
St. Mary’s had a 35-stroke lead on Valley Catholic after one round, and won by 67 strokes over the Cowapa League champion Valiants, 638 to 705.
Heppner/Ione took third with a 741, followed by Woodburn (787), La Grande (802) and Astoria (828). Seaside finished ninth (854).
Sophomore Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary’s also held on to her top spot on the player leaderboard, and finished as tournament medalist with a 139 (69-70).
Riverdale sophomore Yvonne Vinceri shot a 70 on Day 2 and finished at 146 for second place, followed by freshman Riley Hammericksen of St. Mary’s (151).
Astoria’s top golfer was Jenna Travers, as the senior carded rounds of 87 and 94 to tie for 13th overall with a 181.
Right behind Travers was Astoria senior teammate Samantha Hemsley, who improved from 96 to 88 in Tuesday’s round, for a final round score of 184.
Close behind was Seaside sophomore Tristyn McFadden, who shot a 92 (down from 98 in Monday’s round), for a 190, tied for 18th. Every Seaside golfer improved their respective scores from the first to the second round.
“The tournament went really well for us,” said Astoria coach Chris Hunt. “We shot season bests on both days, and moved up to sixth place from our pre-tournament ranking of eighth.”
The sixth place finish is “our highest since Astoria got second in 2004,” he said.
After Travers and Hemsley, Constance Rouda finished with a 225, followed by Katie Boutin (238), and Astoria’s fifth score was a combined 252 from Annalyse Steele and Madi Burchfield.
“On Day 1, Jenna, Constance and Katie all shot personal bests,” Hunt said. “On Day 2, Sam, Katie again, and Annalyse shot personal bests. So, five out of our six golfers who competed shot personal bests during the tournament, and Madi, who played on Day 1, had two holes that kept her from a personal best.”
Hunt said, “I’m extremely proud of the team, not only for how they played, but also for the character and sportsmanship they displayed in representing Astoria High School and the community.”
