Eight of the 10 Cowapa all-League girls golfers, from left to right: Holly Fergus (Seaside), Marlee Both (Astoria), Madison Walker (Banks), Caleigh Peterson (Astoria), Olivia Wyatt (Banks), Keeli Satterfield (Valley Catholic), Jocelyn Janecek (Banks) and Challin Kim (Valley Catholic).
The Astoria and Seaside girls golf teams wrapped up their seasons Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where the Lady Fishermen hosted the one-day Cowapa League championship match.
Valley Catholic — which won the state-qualifying district tournament a week earlier, completed the sweep with a league championship in Monday's match.
The Valiants shot a 390 team score to finish ahead of Banks (403), with Astoria (433) the only other complete team.
Valley Catholic's Challin Kim carded an even-par 73, well ahead of Banks' sophomore Jocelyn Janecek (89), the only other golfer under 90.
The top 10 individuals earned all-league honors, and the list included three Astoria golfers, as Caleigh Peterson took fifth overall with a 95, followed by Katie Jo Strimple-Fields (sixth, with a personal best 100), and Marlee Both (eighth, 110).
Peterson had a birdie on the fourth hole, and Strimple-Fields birdied the 16th.
Rounding out the Astoria scores were Ava Davis (128) and Mia Rochon (154).
Seaside's Holly Fergus placed 10th with a 113 for all-league honors.