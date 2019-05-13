The Astoria girls golf team is in sixth place in the team standings, after one round of play in the OSAA Class 4A state tournament.
Golfers teed off Monday morning for the first 18 holes at Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond. The tournament concludes Tuesday at Eagle Crest.
St. Mary's is the team leader after one round with a 307, ahead of Cowapa League champion Valley Catholic (342).
Heppner/Ione is third (367), followed by La Grande (396), Woodburn (398) and Astoria (416).
Seaside (440) is currently ninth out of 11 teams competing.
Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary's is atop the player leaderboard with a 69, followed closely by sister Riley Hammericksen with a 74.
Senior Jenna Travers had Astoria's best score of the day, with an 87. She is currently tied for 12th.
Teammate Samanth Hemsley is tied for 20th at 96, and Seaside sophomore Tristyn McFadden is tied for 24th with a 98.
OSAA 4A state tournament
(at Eagle Crest Ridge Course)
First round scores
Team: St. Mary's 307, Valley Catholic 342, Heppner/Ione 367, La Grande 396, Woodburn 398, Astoria 416, Waldport 424, Cascade Christian 426, Seaside 440, Baker/Powder Valley 442, Sweet Home 516.
Player leaderboard
Baylee Hammericksen, St. Mary's, 69
Riley Hammericksen, St. Mary's, 74
Yvonne Vinceri, Riverdale, 76
Kaylee Wu, St. Mary's 77
Challin Kim, Valley Catholic, 78
Astoria (416)
Jenna Travers, 87
Samantha Hemsley, 96
Constance Rouda, 111
Katie Boutin, 122
Madi Burchfield, 132
Seaside (440)
Tristyn McFadden, 98
Sydney Rapp, 108
Caitlin Hillman, 117
Emma Arden, 117
Elise Seppa, 132
