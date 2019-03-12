The Astoria girls golf team opened the spring season Monday in a tournament hosted by Oregon Episcopal, at Broadmoor Golf Course in Portland.
Team scores were not available.
The Lady Fishermen had five golfers competing, led by senior Samantha Hemsley with a 102.
Jenna Travers followed with a 112, and the Astoria scores were rounded out by Katie Boutin (140), Xochitl Perez (149) and Annalyse Steele (151).
Boutin and Perez were playing their first 18-hole rounds.
Astoria is scheduled to play at North Marion's invitational next Monday at Langdon Farms.
