With 15 other schools, it’s a crowded field to compete with in District 1/4A girls golf.
A large turnout and a full team always helps.
And the Astoria girls golf team has just that, as the Lady Fishermen enter the 2019 season.
Last year’s district tournament had just six complete teams that scored in state qualifying, and that list has been trimmed by at least one, with Scappoose (one of the three state qualifying teams out of the district) now competing at the 5A level.
Astoria finished fifth in the district tournament a year ago — not good enough to qualify for state, but the Fishermen were just nine strokes back of third-place Scappoose.
More good news for Astoria — head coach Chris Hunt has six returning golfers and six newcomers after that, making the Lady Fisherman a legitimate contender in district play.
“The returners have all been hitting the ball really well,” Hunt said. “Sam (Hemsley) and Jenna (Travers) are the top two, and with six returners, we’ve got four others battling for the next three spots.”
And “we’ll see what the newcomers can contribute,” he said, during the second week of practice.
Hemsley and Travers are both seniors, and finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in last year’s district meet to make the all-region team.
Also returning are junior Kaitlyn Boutin and sophomores Xochitl Perez, Constance Rouda and Annalyse Steele.
New to the program is senior Madison Burchfield, a first-year golfer.
The Fishermen are young after that, with sophomores Makenzie Brady, Meghan O’Meara and Emma Roe, and freshmen Sophia Atkinson and Tigerlily Russell.
