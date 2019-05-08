It was a good day on the golf course Tuesday for North Coast athletes.
While Seaside was winning the Special District 1 boys team championship, the girls’ teams from Astoria and Seaside placed second and third, respectively, to both qualify for next week’s state tournament. Valley Catholic was the girls’ team champion.
The district medalist was Riverdale sophomore Yvonne Vinceri, with a two-round total of 150.
“Day 2 went really well for us,” said Astoria coach Chris Hunt. “We shot 438, with Sam (Hemsley) at 94,” followed by Jenna Travers (97), Constance Rouda (117), Katie Boutin (130) and Madi Burchfield (134).
Hemsley’s 36-hole total was 187, followed closely by Travers (191).
“Our two day total was good enough for second place behind Valley Catholic (724), and earned us a spot in the state tournament,” which will take place Monday and Tuesday at Eagle Crest Course in Redmond.
It is Astoria’s first team qualification since 2011, after individual qualifications in 2012 and 2014.
Tuesday highlights included birdies for Hemsley (holes four and seven), Travers (third hole), and Rouda (hole 16).
Hemsley finished seventh individually, and Travers ninth.
Seaside finished with a two-round team total of 917, led by sophomore Tristyn McFadden’s 200 (103-97), for 10th overall individually.
Seaside juniors Sydney Rapp (230) and Caitlin Hillman (234) were 14th and 15th, respectively, and freshman Emma Arden (244) was the fourth scorer for the Lady Gulls. Freshman Elise Seppa finished at 256.
