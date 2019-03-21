Golfers from Astoria and Seaside took part in the annual early-season tournament at Tillamook, where the Cheesemakers hosted the four other Cowapa League schools Wednesday for 18 holes at Alderbrook Golf Course.
Only three teams fielded complete teams (four or more golfers), with Valley Catholic posting a 372 team score to easily top Astoria (480) and Seaside (482).
Sam Hemsley carded a 97 to lead Astoria, followed by Jenna Travers (111), Kaitlyn Boutin (136) and Constance Rouda (136).
Seaside's Tristyn McFadden finished third overall with a 96, behind two Valley Catholic golfers. Teammate Caitlin Hillman shot a 114, while Emma Arden (133) and Elise Seppa (139) rounded out the Seaside scores.
