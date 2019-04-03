Four golfers for the Astoria girls golf team had personal best scores Tuesday, in the Valley Catholic Invitational, held in Hillsboro at Meriwether National Golf Club.
The host Valiants won the team title with a 380 score, followed by Astoria at 425. Molalla (478), North Marion (501) and Country Christian (544) were the other schools with full teams competing, while golfers from Oregon Episcopal, Seaside and Tillamook also took part.
Two golfers tied for medalist honors, as Challin Kim of Valley Catholic and Jenna Travers of Astoria both shot 88.
Samantha Hemsley had the second-best score of the day for Astoria with a 96.
Travers had a 45 on the front nine and 43 on the back, resulting in her personal best score.
Astoria teammates Katie Boutin (126), Constance Rouda (115) and Xochitl Perez (136) also carded personal best scores.
“Jenna highlighted the day with two birdies,” said Astoria coach Chris Hunt. “Overall, we were really happy with our team score of 425.”
Tristyn McFadden led Seaside with a 106, followed by Caitlin Hillman at 114.
Astoria and Seaside golfers will both compete next Monday in the Banks Invitational at Quail Valley Golf Course.
