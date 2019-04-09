It was another 1-2 finish, respectively, for the Valley Catholic and Astoria girls golf teams Monday, in the Banks Invitational at Quail Valley golf course.
Valley Catholic's Challin Kim and Annmarie Gallardo had the top two individual scores, helping the Valiants to a 363 team score. Kim was the medalist, with an 80, followed by Gallardo (90).
Astoria's Samantha Hemsley was third overall with a 92, leading the Fishermen to a 452 team score for second in the team standings.
Rounding out Astoria's individual scoring were Jenna Travers (99), Constance Rouda (124), Xochitl Perez (137) and Kaitlyn Boutin (140).
Oregon Episcopal was fourth in team scoring with a 484, followed by Seaside with a 527 for fifth place.
The Gulls' Tristyn McFadden shot 53 on both the front and back nine for a team-low 106, followed by Caitlin Hillman (122), Emma Arden (135) and Elise Seppa (164).
“Scores were up a little due to some sloppy course conditions, so overall things went pretty well,” said Astoria coach Chris Hunt, whose team hosts the Astoria Invitational next Monday at noon at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
