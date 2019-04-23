Seaside was the host school for a 10-team girls golf invitational, Tuesday at the Gearhart Golf Links.
Playing under a modified stableford scoring format, Valley Catholic racked up 219 points for the team victory, with Astoria (138) a distant second.
Gladstone (135) was third, followed by Seaside (122), Tillamook (117), Ilwaco (116), Molalla (105), Riverdale (100), Warrenton (38) and Banks (10).
Riverdale's Yvonne Vinceri was medalist with a 68, edging Challin Kim of Valley Catholic (67).
Samantha Hemsley led Astoria with a 49 for eighth overall. Teammate Jenna Travers was 10th (42), while Seaside's Tristyn McFadden placed 11th with a 38.
Rounding out Astoria's scores were Annalyse Steele (25), Katie Boutin (22) and Constance Rouda (19).
Seaside golfers included Sydney Rapp (33), Emma Arden (28), Elise Seppa (23), Caitlin Hillman (20), Paris Johnson (11), and freshmen Anna Knoch (5), Ella Eronen (4) and Frida Ruff (1).
Alissa Hardesty had 15 points for Warrenton's top score, followed by Mara Dowaliby (12), Maddie Erland (11) and Hailey Bentley (3).
“Annalyse Steele played really well for us,” for 24th overall, said Astoria coach Chris Hunt, whose team will host the Cowapa League championship tournament Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
