The Astoria girls golf team took third place Monday in the Woodburn Invitational, held on the Oregon Golf Association course.
Woodburn shot a 405 for the team title, followed by Waldport (434) and Astoria (462).
Salem Academy, North Marion and Sweet Home also competed.
Jenna Travers had Astoria's top score with a 91 (46-45), which earned her a tie for second individually.
Rounding out the Astoria scores were Samantha Hemsley (100), Constance Rouda (138), Katie Boutin (133) and Annalyse Steele (147). Astoria plays Tuesday in the Seaside Invitational at Gearhart.
