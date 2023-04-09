In the first big girls golf match of the season involving teams from District 1, Banks scored 90 points to win a six-team invitational last week at Gearhart Golf Links.
The tournament was cut to nine holes because of playing conditions, while the scoring was under a modified Stableford point system.
Jocelyn Janecek of Banks was the medalist with 30 points, followed by teammate Olivia Wyatt with 22.
Scappoose was a distant second in scoring with 59 points, followed by St. Helens (58), Seaside (43) and Astoria (41).
Selena Felan led Seaside with 17 points, followed by Holly Fergus and Leah Boles with nine apiece, Kylie Keranen (eight) and Mya Feeney (five).
Astoria’s lone senior, Dakota Larson, had 14 points for the Lady Fishermen, followed by Marlee Both (12), Darby McCleary (eight), and Katie Jo Strimple-Fields and Aspen Braaten with seven apiece.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
