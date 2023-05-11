In the District 1/4A-1A girls golf tournament, Crook County won the team title with a 783 team score. The two-day match was held at Quail Valley Golf Club.
Banks (797) was second, followed by Riverdale (892), Oregon Episcopal (896), Astoria (908), St. Helens (910), Scappoose (916), The Dalles (936), Seaside (940), Tillamook (968) and Valley Catholic (1,006). The top four teams qualified for the state tournament.
Catlin Gabel did not score as a team, but had the top two individual scores: Vishaka Priyan (146) and Ava Austral (151).
Madeline Williams finished with a 224 to lead Astoria, the top Cowapa League team. Other scorers for the Lady Fish were Aspen Braaten (228), Dakota Larsen (231), Marlee Both (232) and Katie Jo Strimple-Fields (235).
Seaside golfers included Kenna White (217), Kylie Keranen (247) and Holly Fergus (251), while Ella Brendan and Mya Feeney, and Lili Miller and Kaylee Snyder split the remaining scores.
Warrenton golfers Jezalynn Sturgell (215) and Savannah Bigelow (230) also took part.
