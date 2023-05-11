In the District 1/4A-1A girls golf tournament, Crook County won the team title with a 783 team score. The two-day match was held at Quail Valley Golf Club.

Banks (797) was second, followed by Riverdale (892), Oregon Episcopal (896), Astoria (908), St. Helens (910), Scappoose (916), The Dalles (936), Seaside (940), Tillamook (968) and Valley Catholic (1,006). The top four teams qualified for the state tournament.

