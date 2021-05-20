Golfers from Seaside High School were shining on the links Tuesday, in the state's final tournament for the 4A level, at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
While two Seaside boys finished in the top five individually, the Lady Gulls finished fourth in the girls' team standings.
Five Seaside golfers all posted personal best scores, helping the Gulls to a 394 team score, placing them fourth behind Marist (345), Valley Catholic (353) and Baker (389).
There were nine complete teams competing, with individuals from seven other schools.
The Gulls were led by senior Tristyn McFadden, who tied for fifth to earn first team all-state honors.
McFadden shot an 82, and she was followed by teammates Caleigh Peterson (98), Emma Arden (104), Kaylee Snyder (110) and Emily Philbrook (116).
The fourth-place finish for the Seaside girls topped the fifth-place showing by the Lady Gulls in the 3A/2A/1A state tournament of 2003, when Seaside shot two-day totals of 393 and 365 for a 758 final (golfers played a two-day, 36-hole tournament).
Individually, Seaside's Mallory Osburn shot a pair of 82's in the 2004 state tournament.