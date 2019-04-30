Seaside finished second, and the Astoria girls golf team shot its second-best team score of the year to finish third, in the Cowapa League championships.
The Fishermen were the host team Monday for the one-day tournament at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where Valley Catholic won the team title with a 369 team score.
Seaside finished second behind the Valiants with a 444, followed by Astoria (449) and Tillamook (507).
Valley Catholic's Challin Kim was medalist with an 83, topping teammate Megan Birrell (93) by 10 strokes.
Annmarie Gallardo of Valley Catholic was third with a 95, one stroke ahead of Astoria's Jenna Travers with a 96.
Astoria senior Samantha Hemsley placed sixth with a 100, followed by three Seaside golfers: Caitlin Hillman (106), Tristyn McFadden (107) and Sydney Rapp (107).
Rounding out the Seaside scores were Emma Arden (124) and Elise Seppa (126), while Astoria's Annalyse Steele shot a 124, followed by teammates Katie Boutin (129) and Constance Rouda (137).
The Cowapa golfers will be in action again May 6-7, in the state-qualifying regional tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course.
