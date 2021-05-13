Cowapa League girls golf finished up its short season with the Astoria Invitational, held Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Using a Stableford scoring system all season, Valley Catholic took first in the team standings, averaging 25 points per tournament.
Seaside placed second (18) to qualify as a team for the state tournament, followed by Tillamook (12), Astoria (11) and Banks (9).
The 4A state tournament will be held this week at Trysting Tree in Corvallis.
Individually, Valley Catholic's Challin Kim and Megan Birrell finished first and second, respectively, with average scores of 63.0 and 57.0.
Seaside's Tristyn McFadden was third at 53.7, followed by Natalie Gitchell of Tillamook (51.0) and Valley Catholic's Keeli Satterfield (47.0) to round out the Cowapa's first team all-league.
The second team included Tillamook's Callie Fry (41.3), Jocelyn Janecek of Banks (41.0), Lexie Braxling of Tillamook (38.3), and Astoria golfers Constance Rouda (36.0) and Annalyse Steele (35.3).
The Valiants won Monday's Astoria Invite with 195 team points, with Kim earning Medalist honors with a 65 score.
McFadden was second at 56, with Birrell (55) third. In her senior year, McFadden shot a personal best 89.
Other Seaside scorers: Emma Arden (36), Caleigh Peterson (30), Kaylee Snyder (30) and Emily Philbrook (13). Astoria scores: Rouda (35), Steele (35), Ava Davis (34), Xochitl Perez (18), Lily Reed (14) and Emma Roe (10).