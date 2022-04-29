Ava Davis, Astoria golf

Astoria’s Ava Davis, left, along with Jocelyn Janecek of Banks, watch a putt by Valley Catholic’s Challin Kim in Thursday’s golf invitational.

 Gary Henley/The Astorian

Some of the top individuals in Oregon 4A girls golf are from the Cowapa League, so it was a strong field for the annual Astoria Invitational, held Thursday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.

Valley Catholic won the team title with 228 points under a modified Stableford scoring format, paced by medalist and defending state champion Challin Kim with 75 points.

With 61 points from Jocelyn Janecek, Banks was second with 178, edging Astoria (177), which had all five of its varsity golfers scoring a season-best in points.

Caleigh Peterson led the way with 54, followed by Ava Davis (46), Marlee Both (41), Katie Jo Strimple-Fields (36) and Mia Rochon (26).

Seaside, Tillamook, Warrenton and Catlin Gabel all had incomplete teams scores. Competing for the Gulls were Holly Fergus (49 points) and Alyssa Bergman (34).

Girls golf regionals are scheduled for next Thursday and Friday at Quail Valley Golf Course.

