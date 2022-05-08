Valley Catholic jumped to an early lead after Day 1, then posted another solid score on the second day to win the team title in the District 1-4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf match, held Thursday and Friday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The Valiants finished with a final round score of 823 (408-415) to hold off the second place Lady Braves, who carded an 887 team score on their home course.
Valley Catholic and Banks earned the top two state qualifying team spots, while North Marion (937) was third, followed by Astoria (949) and Riverdale (1,029).
The individual medalist was Ava Austria of Catlin Gabel, who finished with a 149 (70-79) to edge defending state champion Challin Kim (80-77—157) of Valley Catholic.
Oregon Episcopal's Cayton Smith was a distant third (187), followed by Joceyln Janecek of Banks (190) and Valley Catholic's Keeli Satterfield (193) as the five individual state qualifiers.
Astoria junior Caleigh Peterson, who helped Seaside to a fourth place finish at state a year ago, made the district's all-regional team with a top 10 finish in the district event.
Peterson led the Lady Fish with a 215 (111-104), followed by Marlee Both (227), Katie Jo Strimple-Fields (252), Ava Davis (255) and Mia Rochon (309).
Holly Fergus (248) was Seaside's lone golfer; Warrenton golfers competing were Savannah Bigelow (241) and Jezalynn Stergell (247).