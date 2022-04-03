Valley Catholic racked up 193 points to win a Cowapa League girls golf invitational last week, hosted by the Valiants at Meriwether Golf Course.

The scoring was based on points with modified Stableford scoring.

Astoria finished second behind the Valiants with 136 points, followed by Seaside (68). Banks and Tillamook competed with incomplete team scores.

Challin Kim of Valley Catholic was medalist with 72 points, while Astoria's Ava Davis took fourth with a personal best 43 points, and a personal record 101 stroke score.

Lily Reed (40), Marlee Both (33), Mia Rochon (20) and, Eliza Allen (14) rounded out Astoria's team scoring.

Seaside had four golfers score, including Holly Fergus (38), Alyssa Bergman (20), Leah Boles (6) and Kariana Anderson (4).

Cowapa League teams meet again Wednesday at Quail Valley, in an invitational hosted by Tillamook.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.