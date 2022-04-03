Valley Catholic racked up 193 points to win a Cowapa League girls golf invitational last week, hosted by the Valiants at Meriwether Golf Course.
The scoring was based on points with modified Stableford scoring.
Astoria finished second behind the Valiants with 136 points, followed by Seaside (68). Banks and Tillamook competed with incomplete team scores.
Challin Kim of Valley Catholic was medalist with 72 points, while Astoria's Ava Davis took fourth with a personal best 43 points, and a personal record 101 stroke score.
Lily Reed (40), Marlee Both (33), Mia Rochon (20) and, Eliza Allen (14) rounded out Astoria's team scoring.
Seaside had four golfers score, including Holly Fergus (38), Alyssa Bergman (20), Leah Boles (6) and Kariana Anderson (4).
Cowapa League teams meet again Wednesday at Quail Valley, in an invitational hosted by Tillamook.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.