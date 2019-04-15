WARRENTON — Valley Catholic was the team champion, Astoria took second and Seaside placed third Monday afternoon, in the Astoria girls golf invitational.
The match at the Astoria Golf & Country Club was played with a modified stableford scoring system, with golfers and teams earning points.
Valley Catholic also had the top two scoring golfers for the day, with Challin Kim topping the field with 59 points, followed by teammate Annmarie Gallardo with 52.
Astoria senior Samantha Hemsley was a close third with 50 points, and teammate Jenna Travers racked up 46 points for fourth.
The Valiants were able to compile 194 team points, with the Lady Fishermen (131) a distant second. Seaside was third with 92 points.
Also competing were Ilwaco (90), Molalla (80) and Scappoose (70). Golfers from North Marion and Tillamook also took part, but had incomplete teams.
Tristyn McFadden led the Lady Gulls with a 37, followed by Caitlin Hillman (30), Paris Johnson (15), Emma Arden (14) and Elise Seppa (11).
Rounding out the scores for Astoria were Annalyse Steele (19), Constance Rouda (18), Xochitl Perez (17) and Katie Boutin (10).
