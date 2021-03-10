The Astoria girls soccer team cruised to their second win of the season Tuesday, with a 6-0 victory over the combined team of Clatskanie/Rainier.
Astoria's Karen Jimenez scored twice in the first six minutes for a quick lead.
A crossing pass from Jimenez to Elle Espelien in the 14th minute gave the Lady Fish a 3-0 edge; and Espelien scored on a long shot in the 35th minute for a 4-nil lead at the break.
Jimenez netted her third goal on a give-and-go with Espelien four minutes into the second half, and Darby McCleary capped the scoring with a late goal for the Fishermen, who had 16 shots on goal to three for the Clatskaneers.
In other girls soccer action Tuesday, Banks defeated Seaside 2-0.