Marshfield and Astoria met in Newport for a nonleague girls soccer game Saturday afternoon.
And the neutral site worked out better for the Lady Fishermen, who battled through a tough first half to score a 5-1 win over the Pirates.
Astoria still held a 1-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a penalty kick conversion from Haley Kelley in the 19th minute.
Astoria's Elle Espelien added two goals in the second half, with a fourth from Abi Albright.
Late in the game, Espelien crossed a pass to Albright, who brought the ball back across the goal for Taileigh Cole, who scored the fifth goal.
Astoria's back line stayed aggressive throughout the entire game, with Maddie Sisley and Brooklyn Zerangue as center backs. The Marshfield keeper had 12 saves for the day.
The Fishermen play at another neutral site Tuesday, facing Elmira at Wilsonville High School.
