Even without their leading scorer, the Astoria girls soccer team had no trouble in getting past winless Rainier/Clatskanie at CMH Field Thursday night, 5-0.
The Lady Fishermen pounded the net with 11 shots on goal in the first half, scoring three, then tacked on two goals in the first 1:40 of the second half before turning the game over to the second unit.
Astoria senior Elle Espelien missed the game after suffering a knee injury earlier in the week at Valley Catholic, but Astoria moved Maddie Sisley to a midfield spot, and the junior responded with three goals.
After her first attempt was saved, her second shot on goal hit the right post, and teammate Karen Jimenez scored off the rebound for a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.
Three minutes later, freshman Pele Starr-Hollow delivered a pass to Sisley on the right side, and she scored from 10 yards out near the right post.
At 15:40, Starr-Hollow dropped a short pass to Jimenez, who scored from close range for a 3-nil lead at the break.
Sisley had her second goal just 19 seconds into the second half, then gathered in a pass from freshman Avery Biederman at the 1:40 mark, and tapped the ball past the Rainier goalkeeper for the final goal.
Astoria improves to 6-2 overall, while Rainier/Clatskanie drops to 0-7, having been outscored 34-0 through seven games.