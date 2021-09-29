Girls soccer: Astoria blanks Tillamook, 4-0 The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maddie Sisley scored two goals to lead the Astoria girls soccer team to an easy 4-0 win over Tillamook in Cowapa League play Tuesday night at CMH Field.The Lady Fishermen jumped right back into the league title race, as they moved into second place with a 1-0-1 league record.Astoria scored its season-high in goals for the second time in four days, following a 3-3 tie with Banks Saturday.The Fishermen were never challenged in Tuesday's match, hammering 22 shots on goal against Tillamook, to none for the Lady Mooks.Sisley had two one-on-one breaks stopped in the first 10 minutes, but scored in the 20th minute after weaving her way past two defenders.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterFreshman Eva Espelien scored off a free kick from Karen Jimenez in the 33rd minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.Sisley made it 3-0 as she scored from close range at the left post in the 53rd minute, and sophomore Katlynn Biros added the fourth goal.Astoria (2-2-1 overall) will be seeking another season-high in goals Thursday at home against Rainier/Clatskanie (0-5), before a big showdown next Tuesday at Valley Catholic.In other girls soccer action Tuesday, Seaside defeated Rainier/Clatskanie 3-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tillamook Maddie Sisley Goal Sport Football Free Kick Eva Espelien Fishermen Shot On Goal Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you