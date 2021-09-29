Maddie Sisley scored two goals to lead the Astoria girls soccer team to an easy 4-0 win over Tillamook in Cowapa League play Tuesday night at CMH Field.

The Lady Fishermen jumped right back into the league title race, as they moved into second place with a 1-0-1 league record.

Astoria scored its season-high in goals for the second time in four days, following a 3-3 tie with Banks Saturday.

The Fishermen were never challenged in Tuesday's match, hammering 22 shots on goal against Tillamook, to none for the Lady Mooks.

Sisley had two one-on-one breaks stopped in the first 10 minutes, but scored in the 20th minute after weaving her way past two defenders.

Freshman Eva Espelien scored off a free kick from Karen Jimenez in the 33rd minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Sisley made it 3-0 as she scored from close range at the left post in the 53rd minute, and sophomore Katlynn Biros added the fourth goal.

Astoria (2-2-1 overall) will be seeking another season-high in goals Thursday at home against Rainier/Clatskanie (0-5), before a big showdown next Tuesday at Valley Catholic.

In other girls soccer action Tuesday, Seaside defeated Rainier/Clatskanie 3-0.

