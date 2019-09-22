With their top two goalkeepers out of action, the Astoria girls soccer team was down to its No. 3 goalie Saturday afternoon, in a nonleague game with Cottage Grove at CMH Field.
Making her first start in goal for the Lady Fishermen, Taileigh Cole got the win, as Astoria topped Cottage Grove, 2-1.
The Fishermen worked hard through the heat, and took advantage of the good weather and home field familiarity to post the win.
In the first half, Cottage Grove managed to sneak a goal past the defense, but the Lady Fish managed to hold the Lions off until halftime.
Astoria came back strong to start the second half, as Meghan O'Meara sent a corner kick across the center of the field to Elle Espelien in the box, and Espelien scored to tie the game.
The goal boosted Astoria spirits all around the field, and motivated the team. From there, the Lady Fish battled back and forth with the Lions in the center of the field to gain territory into each other's halves for the winning goal.
Cottage Grove sent a few balls over the Fishermen defensive line, but Cole stopped their advances.
After making many runs up and down the field, Astoria forward Hayley Kelley scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Fish, off an assist from defender Lily Randall. Astoria continued to hold off Cottage Grove until the very end, finishing with a win to even their record at 2-2-2.
Astoria hosts Seaside for the Clatsop Clash, 7:15 p.m. Thursday at CMH Field.
