The Astoria girls soccer program broke down another big barrier Thursday night, as the Lady Fishermen won a post-season game for (possibly) the first time ever, with a 3-1 decision over Molalla in a state play-in qualifier at CMH Field.
Astoria lost district playoff games in 2001 and 2007, and the Lady Fish were 0-7 in their previous seven play-in games, all on the road. Astoria was also outscored 28-0 in those seven contests. (Astoria lost a 6-2 decision to Marist in a “showcase” post-season game last spring).
In Thursday’s game, Astoria’s Maddie Sisley scored in the first half for a 1-nil halftime lead, and Astoria tacked on second half goals from Karen Jimenez (penalty kick after Sisley was fouled in the box), and the third goal by Pele Starr-Hollow.
“It was really just our persistance in getting to the ball, winning the 50-50s, and the mental toughness of the girls,” said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend. “It was our third game in four days, and they just gutted it out. The defensive back line also had a great night.”
Astoria has never won in the round of 16, but can break that barrier next week, when the Fish compete in a first round state playoff match, place and time to be announced.
Estacada 1, Seaside 0
After 99 minutes, 23 seconds of soccer in the rain — plus one lights-out delay — a winner was finally decided in a state play-in qualifier at Broadway Field, where Seaside was hosting Estacada in 4A girls soccer action.
Estacada senior Katie Willis scored with just 37 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime session, sending the Rangers past the Gulls, 1-0. The contest included a 20-minute delay in the second half when the lights went out at Broadway.
Even in the light, shots on goal were hard to come by for both of the evenly-matched teams. Seaside finished the season at 7-7-1 overall, while Estacada (7-6-2) moves on to the round of 16.
Estacada’s first shot on goal came in the 26th minute of the first half, also by Willis. Willis had a one-on-one in the 30th minute with Seaside freshman goalkeeper Abygale Brien, who stopped the attempt.
Brien would make several more saves, including two by Willis in the second half of regulation and two in the first 10 minutes of overtime.
The Gulls were equally unlucky on offense, with a pair of attempts by Emma Arden in the second half stopped by Ranger goalkeeper Hannah Lake, and additional shots by Arden and freshman Kaylee Snyder in overtime were saved.
Willis was fouled just outside the 18-yard box with a minute remaining in the second half of overtime, and her free kick from 19-yards out was deflected by Brien off the right post and into the net with 37 seconds left.
The Gulls carried nine seniors on their roster, along with eight freshmen. Seaside was also the only Cowapa League team with a junior varsity squad this season.