After a scoreless 40-minute first half, the Astoria girls soccer team scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half, on their way to an easy 3-0 win over Banks in a Cowapa League match Monday night at CMH Field.
For what it's worth in a shortened season, the Lady Fishermen are off to their best start in school history at 4-1, keeping pace with current first place Valley Catholic (5-0) in the league standings, as the only two Cowapa teams with winning records. The two teams meet March 23 at Valley Catholic.
Meanwhile, Astoria allowed just one shot on goal in 80 minutes of action Monday, with 11 shots on goal of their own (eight in the second half).
The first score came 3:50 into the second half, when Astoria's Avery Biederman made a run down the right sideline, and pushed the ball ahead to Elle Espelien.
The Astoria senior carried the ball to the baseline and centered a short pass to Karen Jimenez directly in front of the net for an easy score.
Less than four minutes later, it was Jimenez who sent a pass ahead to Espelien, whose shot from 18 yards out squeezed past the Banks goalkeeper inside the right post.
Espelien scored her second goal in the 54th minute of play, chasing down a pass up the middle from Maddie Sisley and scoring from 10 yards out.
Astoria plays Wednesday at Tillamook.
In other Cowapa action Monday, Valley Catholic remained unbeaten by defeating Seaside 3-0 at Broadway Field. The Gulls play Wednesday at Rainier/Clatskanie.
Astoria and Seaside will end the regular season with a Clatsop Clash March 31 at Broadway Field.