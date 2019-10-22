After losing a game at Tillamook Oct. 3 by a 3-1 score (in which Astoria had two own-goals), the Lady Fishermen scored a little revenge Tuesday night at home, defeating the Lady Mooks 3-1 in a Cowapa League girls soccer game at CMH Field.
Astoria improves to 2-4-1 in league play, 4-6-3 overall, and will host Valley Catholic Thursday in a tune-up for the playoffs.
