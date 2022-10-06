It was not the first tie between the Astoria and Seaside girls soccer teams, nor is it likely the last.
Tuesday night at Broadway Field, Astoria's first half goal was matched by a second half score for the Gulls, and the two teams finished in a 1-1 draw, the sixth Clatsop Clash tie since 2013. The previous five ties were 0-0 draws.
The Lady Fishermen certainly had the shots on goal advantage in the first half, with the first four attempts by Astoria sophomore Eva Espelien, who had scored at least one goal in each of her team's previous five games.
Partly due to some great goalkeeping by Seaside's Abygale Brien, along with some near misses, Espelien was held scoreless on the night.
Teammate Avery Biederman scored in the 26th minute of the first half, when she dribbled in from the right side, beat a pair of Seaside defenders and drove a shot past Brien into the left side of the net.
The Gulls responded with a strong final 40 minutes, and tied the game just 12:37 into the second half.
A shot attempt by Kaylee Snyder hit the left post and deflected directly to freshman teammate Kimberly Cristobal, who scored easily into the open net.
Astoria's best chance of the second half came in the second minute, when Pele Starr-Hollow was awarded a penalty kick following a Seaside foul.
But Brien made the stop, to go with several other saves, while Astoria keeper Audrey Cereghino collected some big saves of her own in the second half.
A free kick by Abby Nofield was saved by Cereghino, as were two attempts by Snyder in the final seven minutes.