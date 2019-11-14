The future looks bright for North Coast girls soccer. Astoria and Seaside placed a combined 10 players on the 2019 Cowapa all-League team, with eight of those players returning next season.
Astoria had four first team selections: juniors Emma Biederman, Elle Espelien and Meghan O'Meara, and sophomore Maddie Sisley.
Seniors Taileigh Cole and Erin Grauff were named honorable mention.
For Seaside, sophomores Gihre Lopez and Lilli Taylor were selected to the first team, while freshman Abygale Brien and sophomore Hailey Strimple-Fields made honorable mention.
League champion Valley Catholic had the Player of the Year (senior Parissa Sabet) and Coach of the Year (Kibwe Cuffie), and seven all-league selections. Banks and Tillamook also had seven all-league players each.
Tillamook sophomore Coleen Kralik was named as the Goalkeeper of the Year.
The complete Cowapa all-League girls soccer team:
Player of the Year: Parissa Sabet, Valley Catholic
Goalkeeper of the Year: Coleen Kralik, Tillamook
Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic
First Team
Parissa Sabet, Sr., Valley Catholic
GK: Coleen Kralik, So., Tillamook
Clare Atchison, Sr., Tillamook
Emma Biederman, Jr., Astoria
Elle Espelien, Jr., Astoria
Casmira Fox, So., Valley Catholic
Mariella Gunther, So., Valley Catholic
Kate Hailey, Jr., Banks
Madeline Jacobs, Jr., Banks
Gihre Lopez, So., Seaside
Breanna Maciel, Sr., Tillamook
Riley McGee, Sr., Valley Catholic
Mary Merritt, Jr., Banks
Camila Narvaez, Jr., Banks
Meghan O'Meara, Jr., Astoria
Maddie Sisley, So., Astoria
Lauren Snook, Jr., Valley Catholic
Lilli Taylor, So., Seaside
Abby Turner, Jr., Banks
Maleah Upton, Sr., Tillamook
Angelica Valencia Gonzalez, Jr., Tillamook
Honorable Mention
Lillie Breadon, Sr., Banks
Abygale Brien, Fr., Seaside
Taileigh Cole, Sr., Astoria
Erin Grauff, Sr., Astoria
Anna Kinder, So., Valley Catholic
Adriana Rico, So., Tillamook
Tyler Rose, Fr., Banks
Dulce Salazar Ochoa, Sr., Tillamook
Hailey Strimple-Fields, So., Seaside
Quinn Walker, Jr., Valley Catholic
