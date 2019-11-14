The future looks bright for North Coast girls soccer. Astoria and Seaside placed a combined 10 players on the 2019 Cowapa all-League team, with eight of those players returning next season.

Astoria had four first team selections: juniors Emma Biederman, Elle Espelien and Meghan O'Meara, and sophomore Maddie Sisley.

Seniors Taileigh Cole and Erin Grauff were named honorable mention.

For Seaside, sophomores Gihre Lopez and Lilli Taylor were selected to the first team, while freshman Abygale Brien and sophomore Hailey Strimple-Fields made honorable mention.

League champion Valley Catholic had the Player of the Year (senior Parissa Sabet) and Coach of the Year (Kibwe Cuffie), and seven all-league selections. Banks and Tillamook also had seven all-league players each.

Tillamook sophomore Coleen Kralik was named as the Goalkeeper of the Year.

The complete Cowapa all-League girls soccer team:

Player of the Year: Parissa Sabet, Valley Catholic

Goalkeeper of the Year: Coleen Kralik, Tillamook

Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic

First Team

Parissa Sabet, Sr., Valley Catholic

GK: Coleen Kralik, So., Tillamook

Clare Atchison, Sr., Tillamook

Emma Biederman, Jr., Astoria

Elle Espelien, Jr., Astoria

Casmira Fox, So., Valley Catholic

Mariella Gunther, So., Valley Catholic

Kate Hailey, Jr., Banks

Madeline Jacobs, Jr., Banks

Gihre Lopez, So., Seaside

Breanna Maciel, Sr., Tillamook

Riley McGee, Sr., Valley Catholic

Mary Merritt, Jr., Banks

Camila Narvaez, Jr., Banks

Meghan O'Meara, Jr., Astoria

Maddie Sisley, So., Astoria

Lauren Snook, Jr., Valley Catholic

Lilli Taylor, So., Seaside

Abby Turner, Jr., Banks

Maleah Upton, Sr., Tillamook

Angelica Valencia Gonzalez, Jr., Tillamook

Honorable Mention

Lillie Breadon, Sr., Banks

Abygale Brien, Fr., Seaside

Taileigh Cole, Sr., Astoria

Erin Grauff, Sr., Astoria

Anna Kinder, So., Valley Catholic

Adriana Rico, So., Tillamook

Tyler Rose, Fr., Banks

Dulce Salazar Ochoa, Sr., Tillamook

Hailey Strimple-Fields, So., Seaside

Quinn Walker, Jr., Valley Catholic

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian.

