Astoria and Westside Christian battled to a 2-2 tie Thursday night in nonleague girls soccer action in Tigard.
With only two substitutes on the bench, Astoria took advantage of great passing and communication to control the first half.
The Lady Fishermen opened the scoring when Meghan O'Meara took a corner kick, and pocketed the ball in the top, far corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Astoria played strong defensively throughout the remainder of the half, with big runs by Maddie Sisley and Erin Grauff.
More passing between midfielders Emma Biederman, Elle Espelein, Taileigh Cole and Vanessa Velazquez resulted in another goal for O'Meara off a free kick in the 25th minute.
Westside Christian answered in the second half, as the Eagles managed to sneak a couple of wall passes around Astoria's defensive line for two goals.
Astoria defender Brooklyn Zerangue punched a few goal kicks up the field, in an attempt to set up the forwards for another scoring opportunity, which came up empty.
Astoria goalie Baylee McSwain stopped the rest of the Eagles' attacks, and the two teams walked away with the tie, the second of the season for the Fishermen. Westside Christian is the No. 6-ranked team at the 3A/2A/1A level, while Astoria is now 1-2-2.
In other nonleague girls soccer action Thursday, 5A St. Helens topped Seaside, 3-0, Thursday night at Broadway Field.
