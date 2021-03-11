The Astoria girls soccer team posted the first Clatsop Clash win of the year Thursday night at CMH Field, where the Lady Fishermen shot their way past Seaside, 2-0.
Astoria improves to 3-1 on the season, while the Gulls fall to 1-2-1.
The Fishermen had a big advantage in possession time in Thursday's Clash, and scored early in the match when Elle Espelien converted off a free kick by Pele Starr-Hollow from 50 yards out. Espelien gathered in the ball in front of the goal and made a move to get past Seaside goalkeeper Abygale Brien.
Astoria took target practice on the Seaside goal for the remainder of the half, but the Gulls withstood the challenge with several defensive stops and a few big saves by Brien.
Brien stopped a fast break run by Astoria's Karen Jimenez, made saves on shots by Haley Kelley and Espelien, and collided with Espelien to make another save in the 33rd minute.
Seaside remained within striking distance, but Astoria played their “Scandinavian Court Connection,” when Espelien (Miss Norway) made it 2-0 in the 48th minute, scoring off a pass down the middle of the field from Miss Finland, Emma Biederman.
Brien made several more saves in the second half, while Shelby Rasmussen got the shutout in goal for Astoria, which hosts Banks Monday.